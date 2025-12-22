Piper Sandler Maintains e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.56% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is $119.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 51.56% from its latest reported closing price of $79.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is 670MM, a decrease of 51.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.23%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 71,054K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,350K shares representing 12.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,771K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,063K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares , representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,926K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 30.60% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,891K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares , representing an increase of 73.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 552.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,837K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 86.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.