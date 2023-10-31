Piper Sandler Maintains Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EGBN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.31% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Bancorp Inc is 25.76. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $27.04. The average price target represents an increase of 27.31% from its latest reported closing price of 20.23.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Bancorp Inc is 364MM, an increase of 17.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.88.

Eagle Bancorp Inc Declares $0.45 Dividend

On September 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 20, 2023 received the payment on October 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $20.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 10.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bancorp Inc. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGBN is 0.06%, a decrease of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.74% to 25,280K shares. The put/call ratio of EGBN is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,142K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 41.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 997K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 753K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 44.90% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 649K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing an increase of 35.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 2.62% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 648K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 44.62% over the last quarter.

Eagle Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

