Piper Sandler Maintains Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Eagle Bancorp (NasdaqCM:EGBN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.41% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eagle Bancorp is $20.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $28.61. The average price target represents an increase of 17.41% from its latest reported closing price of $17.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Bancorp is 374MM, an increase of 9,315.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGBN is 0.05%, an increase of 12.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 29,196K shares. The put/call ratio of EGBN is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,809K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 11.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 901K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 17.16% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 738K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 733K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 55.87% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 665K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 21.08% over the last quarter.

