Piper Sandler Maintains Duolingo Inc - (DUOL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Duolingo Inc - (NASDAQ:DUOL) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.25% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duolingo Inc - is 154.02. The forecasts range from a low of 133.32 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.25% from its latest reported closing price of 136.00.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Duolingo Inc - is 473MM, an increase of 6.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo Inc -. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 23.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.41%, a decrease of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 30,524K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Baillie Gifford holds 4,275K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,468K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 9.63% over the last quarter.
Durable Capital Partners holds 4,157K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,448K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Whale Rock Capital Management holds 1,320K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
General Atlantic holds 1,164K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing a decrease of 27.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 38.51% over the last quarter.
Duolingo Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.
Additional reading:
- 1 DUOLINGO Q1 2023 2 DUOLINGO Q1 2023 3 Q1 Highlights Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Daily Active Users 12.5M 20.3M +62% YoY Monthly Active Users 49.2M 72.6M +47% YoY Paid Subscribers at Period End 2.9M 4.8M +63% YoY Paid Subscriber Penetration (% of MAU*) 6.8% 8.0
- Duolingo Reports 62% DAU Growth, 42% Revenue Growth, and Increased Profitability in First Quarter 2023; Raises Full Year Guidance
- Amendment to Office Lease Agreement dated June 23, 2022 by and between 5704 Penn Office, LLC and the Registrant
- DUOLINGO Q4 / FY 2022 Q4 and FY22 highlights DUOLINGO Q4 / FY 2022 3 10.1M 16.3M +62% YoY Daily Active Users 42.4M 60.7M +43% YoY Monthly Active Users 2.5M 4.2M +67% YoY Paid Subscribers at period end 6.2% 7.8%Paid Subscriber Penetration as % of MAU*
- Duolingo Reports 62% DAU Growth; Record Bookings and Revenue in Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.