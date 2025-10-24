Piper Sandler Maintains Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Driven Brands Holdings (NasdaqGS:DRVN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.68% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Driven Brands Holdings is $22.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.68% from its latest reported closing price of $15.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Driven Brands Holdings is 2,709MM, an increase of 12.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Driven Brands Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRVN is 0.39%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 85,144K shares. The put/call ratio of DRVN is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

North Peak Capital Management holds 7,123K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,534K shares , representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 12.64% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 5,700K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,250K shares , representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,000K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 5,000K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,390K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 16.14% over the last quarter.

