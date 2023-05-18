Piper Sandler Maintains Delek US Holdings (DK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.92% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delek US Holdings is 28.99. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.92% from its latest reported closing price of 22.14.

The projected annual revenue for Delek US Holdings is 14,639MM, a decrease of 25.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

Delek US Holdings Declares $0.23 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $22.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.61%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 12.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.69 (n=153).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek US Holdings. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DK is 0.17%, a decrease of 10.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 76,127K shares. The put/call ratio of DK is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 3,523K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,015K shares, representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 3,120K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,290K shares, representing an increase of 26.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,666K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares, representing an increase of 25.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 30.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,146K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,019K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing an increase of 73.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 12.53% over the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings Background Information

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tylerand Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansasand Krotz Springs, Louisianawith a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

