Piper Sandler Maintains Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Deckers Outdoor with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.29% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is $495.66. The forecasts range from a low of $373.70 to a high of $576.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.29% from its latest reported closing price of $453.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is $3,985MM, an increase of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $22.00.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 817K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing a decrease of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 4.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 817K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 17.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 805K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 19.39% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 743K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Steadfast Capital Management holds 696K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 51.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1049 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.40%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 31,455K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Deckers Outdoor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.