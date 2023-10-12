Piper Sandler Maintains Danimer Scientific Inc - (DNMR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Danimer Scientific Inc - (NYSE:DNMR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.79% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danimer Scientific Inc - is 4.69. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 172.79% from its latest reported closing price of 1.72.

The projected annual revenue for Danimer Scientific Inc - is 101MM, an increase of 100.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danimer Scientific Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNMR is 0.02%, a decrease of 26.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.70% to 44,258K shares. The put/call ratio of DNMR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teramo Advisors holds 3,565K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,920K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 2,669K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares, representing an increase of 43.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 2,550K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,054K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 32.24% over the last quarter.

Danimer Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products sold under the proprietary NodaxTM brand name. For more than a decade, the Company's renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are 100% biodegradable and compostable. Danimer Scientific's products return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. The Company's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end-use products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. The Company now holds more than 150 patents and pending patent applications in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations.

