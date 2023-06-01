News & Insights

Piper Sandler Maintains Danimer Scientific Inc - (DNMR) Overweight Recommendation

June 01, 2023 — 07:57 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Danimer Scientific Inc - (NYSE:DNMR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danimer Scientific Inc - is 5.67. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 96.32% from its latest reported closing price of 2.89.

The projected annual revenue for Danimer Scientific Inc - is 101MM, an increase of 100.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danimer Scientific Inc -. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNMR is 0.03%, a decrease of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.40% to 41,576K shares. DNMR / Danimer Scientific Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DNMR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DNMR / Danimer Scientific Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Teramo Advisors holds 3,565K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,920K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 2,550K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,014K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing a decrease of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 38.72% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,928K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 88.24% over the last quarter.

Danimer Scientific Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products sold under the proprietary NodaxTM brand name. For more than a decade, the Company's renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are 100% biodegradable and compostable. Danimer Scientific's products return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. The Company's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end-use products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. The Company now holds more than 150 patents and pending patent applications in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

