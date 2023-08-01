Piper Sandler Maintains Core Laboratories (CLB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.96% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core Laboratories is 23.14. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.96% from its latest reported closing price of 25.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Core Laboratories is 552MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Laboratories. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLB is 0.26%, an increase of 17.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 53,426K shares. The put/call ratio of CLB is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 9,509K shares representing 20.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,703K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,583K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,854K shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 6.26% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 3,565K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,391K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 2,199K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,093K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.