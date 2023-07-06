Piper Sandler Maintains Conifer Holdings (CNFR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.00% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conifer Holdings is 1.73. The forecasts range from a low of 1.72 to a high of $1.78. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.70.

The projected annual revenue for Conifer Holdings is 119MM, an increase of 14.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conifer Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNFR is 0.04%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 1,288K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aegis Financial holds 475K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNFR by 13.98% over the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 430K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 250K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SkyOak Wealth holds 18K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conifer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Conifer offers customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of its specialty niche insureds. Across all 50 states, Conifer Holdings utilizes a multi-channel distribution approach, but largely market through independent agents.

