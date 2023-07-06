Piper Sandler Maintains Conifer Holdings (CNFR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) with a Underweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.00% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conifer Holdings is 1.73. The forecasts range from a low of 1.72 to a high of $1.78. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.70.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Conifer Holdings is 119MM, an increase of 14.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conifer Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNFR is 0.04%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 1,288K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Aegis Financial holds 475K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNFR by 13.98% over the last quarter.
AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 430K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Iat Reinsurance Co holds 250K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
SkyOak Wealth holds 18K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Conifer Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Conifer offers customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of its specialty niche insureds. Across all 50 states, Conifer Holdings utilizes a multi-channel distribution approach, but largely market through independent agents.
Additional reading:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM T-1 ☐ Check if an Application to Determine Eligibility of a Trustee Pursuant to Section 305(b)(2) WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION (Exact name of trustee as specified
- SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE Dated as of [___], 2023 CONIFER HOLDINGS, INC., as Issuer, WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as Trustee Dated as of September 24, 2018 9.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 TABLE OF CONTENTS
- CONIFER HOLDINGS, INC. THIRD AMENDMENT Dated as of May 9, 2022 to the AMENDED AND RESTATED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT Dated as of September 25, 2018 RE: $10,500,000 7.5%/12.5% Subordinated Notes due September 30, 2038 THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE AMENDED AND
- Annual Shareholder Meeting May 17, 2023 NASDAQ: CNFR Fulfilling the Unique Needs of Specialty Insurance Markets as a Long-Term Partner
- Nasdaq: CNFR Fulfilling the Unique Needs of Specialty Insurance Markets as a Long-Term Partner Q1 2023 Investor Conference Call May 11, 2023
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.