Piper Sandler Maintains Conifer Holdings (CNFR) Underweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Conifer Holdings with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.08% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conifer Holdings is $1.63. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $1.68. The average price target represents an increase of 8.08% from its latest reported closing price of $1.51.

The projected annual revenue for Conifer Holdings is $119MM, an increase of 13.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conifer Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNFR is 0.04%, an increase of 78.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.17% to 1,284K shares.

Conifer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Conifer offers customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of its specialty niche insureds. Across all 50 states, Conifer Holdings utilizes a multi-channel distribution approach, but largely market through independent agents.

