Piper Sandler Maintains Comstock Resources (CRK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comstock Resources is $15.44. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 39.85% from its latest reported closing price of $11.04.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Resources is $3,102MM, a decrease of 14.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.83.

Comstock Resources Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $11.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.90%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.48 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RSPFX - Victory RS Partners Fund holds 102K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Outfitter Financial holds 51K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 576.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 88.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 103K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing a decrease of 50.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 58.16% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 68K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRK is 0.13%, a decrease of 32.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 94,820K shares. The put/call ratio of CRK is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Comstock Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

