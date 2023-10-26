Piper Sandler Maintains Community Bank System (CBU) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.64% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Bank System is 55.08. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 45.64% from its latest reported closing price of 37.82.

The projected annual revenue for Community Bank System is 738MM, an increase of 15.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Bank System. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBU is 0.12%, a decrease of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 48,025K shares. The put/call ratio of CBU is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,702K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,682K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing an increase of 76.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 1,144.66% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,644K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 14.73% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,056K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing an increase of 18.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 9.49% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 1,703K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares, representing a decrease of 56.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 41.14% over the last quarter.

Community Bank System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $13.8 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale.

