Piper Sandler Maintains Community Bank System (CBU) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Bank System is 59.33. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.56% from its latest reported closing price of 46.15.

The projected annual revenue for Community Bank System is 738MM, an increase of 17.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

Community Bank System Declares $0.44 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $46.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.54%, the lowest has been 2.06%, and the highest has been 3.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Bank System. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBU is 0.22%, an increase of 32.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 46,730K shares. The put/call ratio of CBU is 3.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,702K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,508K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 2.79% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 2,332K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares, representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 18.00% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,658K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 4.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,636K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Community Bank System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $13.8 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale.

