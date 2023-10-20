Piper Sandler Maintains Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.33% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commerce Bancshares is 53.21. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.33% from its latest reported closing price of 45.35.

The projected annual revenue for Commerce Bancshares is 1,620MM, an increase of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

Commerce Bancshares Declares $0.27 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 6, 2023 received the payment on September 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $45.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.56%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 2.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerce Bancshares. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBSH is 0.15%, a decrease of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 97,157K shares. The put/call ratio of CBSH is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,120K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,316K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bank holds 7,037K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,029K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 20.84% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 4,926K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,937K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 118.87% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 4,493K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,503K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 22.21% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With $31.5 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

