Piper Sandler Maintains Columbia Financial (CLBK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.94% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbia Financial is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.94% from its latest reported closing price of 15.70.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Financial is 301MM, an increase of 21.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Financial. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLBK is 0.02%, a decrease of 42.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 15,754K shares. The put/call ratio of CLBK is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,551K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing an increase of 26.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBK by 22.58% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,063K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing an increase of 27.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBK by 28.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 872K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing a decrease of 30.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLBK by 33.13% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 755K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLBK by 1.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 734K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLBK by 13.78% over the last quarter.

Columbia Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. The Bank offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market areas. As of December 31, 2020 Columbia had total assets of $8.8 billion, loans receivable of $6.2 billion, and operated 61 branches with deposits of $6.8 billion.

