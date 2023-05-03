Piper Sandler Maintains Columbia Banking System (COLB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbia Banking System is 28.51. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 46.73% from its latest reported closing price of 19.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Banking System is 2,255MM, an increase of 87.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Banking System. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 12.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLB is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.18% to 112,544K shares. The put/call ratio of COLB is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,566K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,482K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,705K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,700K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 0.42% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,895K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 8.02% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,984K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 2,681K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 54.50% over the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-charteredfull-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com. Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank.

See all Columbia Banking System regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.