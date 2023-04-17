Piper Sandler Maintains Codexis (CDXS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 201.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Codexis is $13.13. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 201.90% from its latest reported closing price of $4.35.

The projected annual revenue for Codexis is $94MM, a decrease of 32.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 131K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 73.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 158.19% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private holds 77K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing a decrease of 98.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 60.75% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT GS Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Class Y holds 39K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 17.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 37.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codexis. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDXS is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 74,447K shares. The put/call ratio of CDXS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Codexis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes.

