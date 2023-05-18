Piper Sandler Maintains CNX Resources (CNX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNX Resources is 19.28. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.37% from its latest reported closing price of 15.50.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Resources is 2,130MM, a decrease of 41.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Resources. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNX is 0.24%, an increase of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.52% to 194,499K shares. The put/call ratio of CNX is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Southeastern Asset Management holds 13,759K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,480K shares, representing an increase of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 25.63% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 6,144K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,229K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 4.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,573K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,565K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 5.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,276K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 2.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,417K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,571K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 2.99% over the last quarter.

CNX Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNX Resources Corporation is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources in order to create long term per share value for its shareholders, employees, and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index.

