Piper Sandler Maintains CNO Financial Group (CNO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.93% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for CNO Financial Group is $45.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.93% from its latest reported closing price of $43.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CNO Financial Group is 3,823MM, a decrease of 13.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNO Financial Group. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNO is 0.21%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 119,371K shares. The put/call ratio of CNO is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 4,302K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,260K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 84.41% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,263K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,274K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 4.74% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,615K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,240K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,122K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 0.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,229K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,322K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 15.13% over the last quarter.

