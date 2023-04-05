Piper Sandler Maintains CNO Financial Group (CNO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.15% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNO Financial Group is $26.69. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.15% from its latest reported closing price of $22.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CNO Financial Group is $3,735MM, an increase of 4.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.33.

CNO Financial Group Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $22.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.45%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 4.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JESIX - Small Cap Index Trust NAV holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 131K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 19.29% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,832K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 99.98% over the last quarter.

BRSVX - Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 202K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPSCX - Sterling Capital Behavioral Small Cap Value Equity Fund INSTITUTIONAL SHARES holds 35K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 33.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 10.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNO Financial Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNO is 0.22%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 135,243K shares. The put/call ratio of CNO is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

CNO Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through its family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Its customers work hard to save for the future, and the company helps protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and more than $35 billionin total assets. Its 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions.

See all CNO Financial Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.