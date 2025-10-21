Piper Sandler Maintains Civitas Resources (CIVI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Civitas Resources is $42.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 54.35% from its latest reported closing price of $27.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Civitas Resources is 2,544MM, a decrease of 47.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 806 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civitas Resources. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVI is 0.18%, an increase of 16.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 116,499K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVI is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 9,524K shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 8,405K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,172K shares , representing an increase of 50.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 115.80% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 4,561K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares , representing an increase of 59.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 109.11% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 4,480K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,549K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 25.30% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,883K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares , representing an increase of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 13.06% over the last quarter.

