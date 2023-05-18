Piper Sandler Maintains Cisco Systems (CSCO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.47% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cisco Systems is 57.86. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.47% from its latest reported closing price of 47.63.

The projected annual revenue for Cisco Systems is 55,626MM, an increase of 1.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cisco Systems. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSCO is 0.76%, an increase of 10.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 3,273,787K shares. The put/call ratio of CSCO is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 112,402K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,230K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 11.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 94,919K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,872K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 78,378K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,737K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 70,960K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,561K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 69,487K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,548K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 88.09% over the last quarter.

Cisco Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future.

Key filings for this company:

