Piper Sandler Maintains Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.78% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cincinnati Financial is 125.66. The forecasts range from a low of 118.17 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.78% from its latest reported closing price of 97.58.

The projected annual revenue for Cincinnati Financial is 8,781MM, a decrease of 10.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cincinnati Financial. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINF is 0.12%, a decrease of 25.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 109,441K shares. The put/call ratio of CINF is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,520K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,747K shares, representing a decrease of 16.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 27.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,912K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,871K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 19.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,743K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,668K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 19.75% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,644K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 17.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,419K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,344K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 19.70% over the last quarter.

Cincinnati Financial Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of its other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.

