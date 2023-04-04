Piper Sandler Maintains Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Neutral Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Cincinnati Financial with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cincinnati Financial is $122.57. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of $112.43.

The projected annual revenue for Cincinnati Financial is $8,781MM, an increase of 33.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.01.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,082K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,545K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 4.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,776K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 11.92% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,662K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 10.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,634K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,335K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares, representing an increase of 13.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 19.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cincinnati Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINF is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 114,648K shares. The put/call ratio of CINF is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cincinnati Financial Background Information

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of its other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.

