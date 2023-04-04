Piper Sandler Maintains Chubb (CB) Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Chubb with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.26% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chubb is $250.30. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.26% from its latest reported closing price of $196.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chubb is $42,328MM, a decrease of 0.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $18.59.

Chubb Declares $0.83 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $196.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.00%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 3.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,611K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,018K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CB by 27.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,715K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,980K shares, representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 19,484K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,156K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CB by 7.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,981K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,845K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CB by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,657K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,589K shares, representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 99.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chubb. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CB is 0.54%, a decrease of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 440,975K shares. The put/call ratio of CB is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Chubb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.