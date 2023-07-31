Piper Sandler Maintains Chart Industries (GTLS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.20% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chart Industries is 197.10. The forecasts range from a low of 132.31 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.20% from its latest reported closing price of 182.16.

The projected annual revenue for Chart Industries is 2,281MM, a decrease of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chart Industries. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLS is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 61,828K shares. The put/call ratio of GTLS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,077K shares representing 12.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,632K shares, representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 4.88% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,644K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,031K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 15.66% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,783K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 2.83% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,328K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing a decrease of 28.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 21.93% over the last quarter.

Chart Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Its unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. The company is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities.

