Piper Sandler Maintains Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ceridian HCM Holding is 79.48. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.62% from its latest reported closing price of 67.00.

The projected annual revenue for Ceridian HCM Holding is 1,477MM, an increase of 6.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 963 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceridian HCM Holding. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDAY is 0.17%, an increase of 9.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 200,713K shares. The put/call ratio of CDAY is 2.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,672K shares representing 13.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,692K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 16,499K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,470K shares, representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 3.52% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,471K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,377K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 1.43% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 10,643K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,436K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,507K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,927K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Background Information

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Its platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

