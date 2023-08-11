Piper Sandler Maintains Century Therapeutics (IPSC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 588.78% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Therapeutics is 18.67. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 588.78% from its latest reported closing price of 2.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Century Therapeutics is 9MM, an increase of 105.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPSC is 0.02%, a decrease of 18.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 20,700K shares. The put/call ratio of IPSC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Casdin Capital holds 3,206K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 1,307K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 63.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 98.04% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,268K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 0.82% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,181K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 38.54% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,165K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 66.20% over the last quarter.

Century Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. specializes in adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer that overcome the limitations of first generation cell therapies as well as provides testing and research services.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.