Piper Sandler Maintains Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Central Valley Community Bancorp is 20.14. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of 15.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Central Valley Community Bancorp is 88MM, a decrease of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Valley Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 27.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVCY is 0.05%, a decrease of 47.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.29% to 7,034K shares. The put/call ratio of CVCY is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 1,173K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 39.47% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 516K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 29.65% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 374K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing a decrease of 23.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 39.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 335K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 34.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 48.37% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 329K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 41.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 562.90% over the last quarter.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Central Valley Community Bancorp was established on November 15, 2000 as the holding company for Central Valley Community Bank and is registered as a bank holding company with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates full-service offices throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.