Piper Sandler Maintains Centerspace (CSR) Neutral Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Centerspace with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.60% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centerspace is $67.32. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 22.60% from its latest reported closing price of $54.91.

The projected annual revenue for Centerspace is $276MM, an increase of 7.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.12.

Centerspace Declares $0.73 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share ($2.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $54.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.14%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 5.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Small Cap Growth Equity Fund Initial Class holds 9K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 16.67% over the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 15.17% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 991K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerspace. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSR is 0.11%, a decrease of 13.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 14,008K shares. The put/call ratio of CSR is 2.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Centerspace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 79 apartment communities consisting of 14,275 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

