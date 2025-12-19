Piper Sandler Maintains CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NasdaqGS:CCC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.15% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is $12.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 51.15% from its latest reported closing price of $7.98 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 662 owner(s) or 33,100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCC is 0.35%, an increase of 10,384,152.93%. The put/call ratio of CCC is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 66,773K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,845K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 38,305K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,804K shares , representing an increase of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 48.96% over the last quarter.

Advent International holds 37,343K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,343K shares , representing a decrease of 80.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 66.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,246K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,441K shares , representing an increase of 25.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 23.23% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 29,114K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,056K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 12.06% over the last quarter.

