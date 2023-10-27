Piper Sandler Maintains Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.60% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capitol Federal Financial is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 32.60% from its latest reported closing price of 5.00.

The projected annual revenue for Capitol Federal Financial is 196MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capitol Federal Financial. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 8.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFFN is 0.05%, a decrease of 27.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 117,606K shares. The put/call ratio of CFFN is 10.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 16,207K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,190K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 12.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,832K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,229K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 15.04% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 7,828K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,876K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 5.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,066K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares, representing an increase of 31.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 26.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,315K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,646K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial Background Information



Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of banking products and services, including home loans, checking and savings accounts, insurance, and online banking services.

