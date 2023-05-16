Piper Sandler Maintains Cano Health Inc - (CANO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Cano Health Inc - (NYSE:CANO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cano Health Inc - is 2.96. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 132.91% from its latest reported closing price of 1.27.

The projected annual revenue for Cano Health Inc - is 3,321MM, an increase of 14.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cano Health Inc -. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 11.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANO is 0.04%, a decrease of 42.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 132,838K shares. The put/call ratio of CANO is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Diameter Capital Partners holds 21,621K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,681K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,375K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 40.35% over the last quarter.

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 10,427K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,720K shares, representing an increase of 35.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 57.22% over the last quarter.

FACDX - Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund holds 6,028K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing an increase of 33.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 10.60% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 5,675K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,770K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 83.87% over the last quarter.

Cano Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Key filings for this company:

