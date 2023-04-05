Piper Sandler Maintains Camden Property Trust (CPT) Neutral Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Camden Property Trust with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.46% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camden Property Trust is $136.17. The forecasts range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 31.46% from its latest reported closing price of $103.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Camden Property Trust is $1,574MM, an increase of 9.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.49.

Camden Property Trust Declares $1.00 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $103.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.07%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 189K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing a decrease of 57.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 57.01% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 15.81% over the last quarter.

QAAGTX - T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARYVX - Global Real Estate Fund Investor Class holds 54K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing a decrease of 156.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 64.12% over the last quarter.

INVESCO ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND TRUST - Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 78.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 348.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camden Property Trust. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPT is 0.33%, a decrease of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 119,293K shares. The put/call ratio of CPT is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Camden Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

See all Camden Property Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.