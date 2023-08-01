Piper Sandler Maintains California Bancorp (CALB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.36% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for California Bancorp is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.36% from its latest reported closing price of 18.49.

The projected annual revenue for California Bancorp is 87MM, an increase of 8.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Bancorp. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 16.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALB is 0.19%, a decrease of 12.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 4,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 808K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 708K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 21.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 600K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 487K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 27.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 313K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 6.91% over the last quarter.

California Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California.

