Piper Sandler Maintains Cactus Inc - (WHD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Cactus Inc - (NYSE:WHD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cactus Inc - is 52.93. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 0.32% from its latest reported closing price of 52.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cactus Inc - is 839MM, a decrease of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cactus Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHD is 0.28%, a decrease of 21.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 89,565K shares. The put/call ratio of WHD is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,110K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 0.34% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,713K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing an increase of 71.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 278.43% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,648K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 87.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,269K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,196K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,626K shares, representing a decrease of 19.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 88.44% over the last quarter.

Cactus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides �eld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.