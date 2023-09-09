Piper Sandler Maintains C3.ai Inc - (AI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of C3.ai Inc - (NYSE:AI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.31% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for C3.ai Inc - is 28.97. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.31% from its latest reported closing price of 28.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for C3.ai Inc - is 325MM, an increase of 18.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai Inc -. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 9.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.25%, a decrease of 15.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.37% to 46,985K shares. The put/call ratio of AI is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Hughes Holdings holds 4,657K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares, representing a decrease of 48.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 35.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,991K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 2,590K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 87.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 765.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,526K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,844K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 20.13% over the last quarter.

C3.ai Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.