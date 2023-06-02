Piper Sandler Maintains Bumble Inc - (BMBL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Bumble Inc - (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.28% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bumble Inc - is 25.00. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 55.28% from its latest reported closing price of 16.10.

The projected annual revenue for Bumble Inc - is 1,070MM, an increase of 14.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bumble Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMBL is 0.29%, a decrease of 40.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.51% to 147,632K shares. The put/call ratio of BMBL is 3.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 36,638K shares representing 26.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,181K shares, representing a decrease of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 37.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,197K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,062K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 85.22% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,570K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing an increase of 46.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 41.06% over the last quarter.

Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. holds 5,055K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,553K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares, representing an increase of 20.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 67.55% over the last quarter.

Bumble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 600 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

Key filings for this company:

