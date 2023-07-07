Piper Sandler Maintains Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.49% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is 49.53. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 5.49% from its latest reported closing price of 46.95.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial is 8,491MM, an increase of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.12%, a decrease of 16.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 66,679K shares. The put/call ratio of BHF is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,990K shares representing 13.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,096K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 15.50% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,628K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 3,123K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 33.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,118K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 19.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,106K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,135K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 18.75% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 the company specializes in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts.

