Piper Sandler Maintains Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is 50.69. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.13% from its latest reported closing price of 41.85.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial is 8,491MM, an increase of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.14%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 68,975K shares. The put/call ratio of BHF is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 9,096K shares representing 13.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,194K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 5.71% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,628K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 3,196K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 10.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,135K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 4.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,095K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 the company specializes in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts.

