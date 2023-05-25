Piper Sandler Maintains Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - (BRDG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - (NYSE:BRDG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - is 15.91. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 63.20% from its latest reported closing price of 9.75.

The projected annual revenue for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - is 411MM, an increase of 1.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $9.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.50%, the lowest has been 3.52%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.10 (n=86).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRDG is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 22,296K shares. The put/call ratio of BRDG is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 2,883K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 53.92% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,239K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,554K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 79.87% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,411K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 1,391K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Background Information

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

