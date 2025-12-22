Piper Sandler Maintains Bowhead Specialty Holdings (BOW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Bowhead Specialty Holdings (NYSE:BOW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.04% Upside

As of December 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bowhead Specialty Holdings is $35.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.04% from its latest reported closing price of $28.66 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowhead Specialty Holdings. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOW is 0.40%, an increase of 10.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 32,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gallatin Point Capital holds 8,968K shares representing 27.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,968K shares , representing a decrease of 22.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 4.47% over the last quarter.

American Family Investments holds 4,701K shares representing 14.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,024K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 35.32% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,525K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares , representing an increase of 35.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 23.28% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,412K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 42.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 16.90% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 703K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing a decrease of 50.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 36.40% over the last quarter.

