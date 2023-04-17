Piper Sandler Maintains Bloom Energy (BE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy is $30.17. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 65.32% from its latest reported closing price of $18.25.

The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy is $1,529MM, an increase of 27.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Verus Capital Partners holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 16.34% over the last quarter.

FCAJX - Fidelity Climate Action Fund Fidelity Advisor Climate Action Fund: holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

QASGX - Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Canal Insurance holds 50K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.50%, an increase of 47.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 164,807K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bloom Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries.

