Piper Sandler Maintains Block (XYZ) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Block (NYSE:XYZ) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.20% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Block is $90.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.20% from its latest reported closing price of $70.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYZ is 0.31%, an increase of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 465,836K shares. The put/call ratio of XYZ is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 47,318K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,922K shares , representing an increase of 43.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 102.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,860K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,704K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 12.54% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,249K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,048K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 11,655K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,013K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 64.27% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 10,341K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,532K shares , representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 27.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.