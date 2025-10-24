Piper Sandler Maintains Blackstone (BX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.31% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blackstone is $186.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.31% from its latest reported closing price of $154.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone is 15,738MM, an increase of 23.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.45%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.90% to 594,257K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,473K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,804K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,711K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,338K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 20,638K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,054K shares , representing a decrease of 16.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 17.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,679K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,571K shares , representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,543K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,315K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.