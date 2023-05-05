Piper Sandler Maintains BlackLine (BL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BlackLine is 68.92. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 35.03% from its latest reported closing price of 51.04.

The projected annual revenue for BlackLine is 630MM, an increase of 20.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackLine. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BL is 0.35%, an increase of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 72,055K shares. The put/call ratio of BL is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 5,712K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,204K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares, representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BL by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Df Dent holds 2,157K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares, representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BL by 3.23% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 2,087K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,048K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BL by 91,428.91% over the last quarter.

BlackLine Background Information

Companies come to BlackLine because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine'scloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

