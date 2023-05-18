Piper Sandler Maintains Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit (BSM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit (NYSE:BSM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit is 19.58. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 21.34% from its latest reported closing price of 16.14.

The projected annual revenue for Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit is 701MM, a decrease of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.16.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit Declares $0.48 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $16.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.25%, the lowest has been 6.32%, and the highest has been 33.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSM is 0.76%, a decrease of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.10% to 31,451K shares. The put/call ratio of BSM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Marsh Rice University holds 5,663K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,266K shares, representing a decrease of 28.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 91,723.61% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,586K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 13.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 1,553K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 86,598.43% over the last quarter.

Investment Management Associates holds 1,026K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 983K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Black Stone Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for relatively stable production and reserves over time, with minimal operating costs or capital requirements, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.

Key filings for this company:

