Piper Sandler Maintains Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit (BSM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit (NYSE:BSM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit is $20.06. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 20.63% from its latest reported closing price of $16.63.

The projected annual revenue for Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit is $701MM, a decrease of 9.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.16.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit Declares $0.48 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $16.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.17%, the lowest has been 6.32%, and the highest has been 33.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMAX - RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 8,500.00% over the last quarter.

Eagle Global Advisors holds 90K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 101K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 99.97% over the last quarter.

GraniteShares Advisors holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 20.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Stone Minerals L.P. - Unit. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 15.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSM is 0.77%, a decrease of 12.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 35,814K shares. The put/call ratio of BSM is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Black Stone Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for relatively stable production and reserves over time, with minimal operating costs or capital requirements, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.

